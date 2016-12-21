Beware the 'Cargo Cult' of Performanc...

Beware the 'Cargo Cult' of Performance Targets

On April 18, 2014, the day Umpqua Holdings closed a $2 billion deal to acquire Sterling Financial in Spokane, Washington, Ray Davis, Umpqua's longtime chief executive, called a meeting for all Sterling employees. He announced that the sales quotas on which the newly acquired company had prided itself would be ending, effective immediately.

