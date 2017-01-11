Arlington Plating Appoints Brian Isola Vice President of Sales
Brian Isola has been appointed vice president of sales by Arlington Plating Company. A surface finishing industry veteran, Isola holds over thirty years of manufacturing experience in decorative and functional plating, anodizing and metal stamping operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Products Finishing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC