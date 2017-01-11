Arlington Plating Appoints Brian Isol...

Arlington Plating Appoints Brian Isola Vice President of Sales

Brian Isola has been appointed vice president of sales by Arlington Plating Company. A surface finishing industry veteran, Isola holds over thirty years of manufacturing experience in decorative and functional plating, anodizing and metal stamping operations.

