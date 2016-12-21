Angkor Wat still top draw
Ticket sales revenue for the Angkor Archaeological Park near Siem Reap, the country's biggest tourist draw, increased by 4.2 percent last year - the first year since the government took over ticket sales management from the private firm that had operated it for 17 years. Data released yesterday by the Angkor Institution, the park's state-run ticketing agency, showed the number of tickets sold in 2016 topped 2.19 million, generating nearly $63.6 million in revenue for the state coffers.
