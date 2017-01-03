Allstate looking to create more than 1,000 local-area jobs
Allstate Insurance Company is looking for 1,000 new local agents and is willing to pay a $5,000 award to anyone that brings in qualified referrals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC