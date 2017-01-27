Accelerating Business with Mobility - PHP Agency Releases Enterprise App

SevenTablets and PHP Agency, recognized as one of the fastest growing financial marketing organizations in America, announce the release of the PHP Agency App. The enterprise sales, productivity and communications app is available for download in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for PHP Agency is a life insurance sales and marketing organization with a two-part vision: change the culture and diversity of the insurance industry and build the world's largest insurance sales, marketing and distribution company in history.

