A Simple, 4-Step Blueprint for Building Rapport in B2B Sales
All salespeople have heard the term "build rapport" more times than they can count, and for good reason: Rapport is a critical element of any sale. But if your competitors are already doing it, and well, you have to do it better to outsmart those competitors and win over those clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC