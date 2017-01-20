2017 Hall of Fame: Jeff Knock, Nation...

2017 Hall of Fame: Jeff Knock, Nationwide Marketing Group

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dealerscope

For all of the time and energy he's dedicated to the consumer electronics industry, there's no guarantee, if he were to start this whole thing over again, that Jeff Knock would end up back in the CE space. "The reality is, I had relationships with certain people who just opened up some doors to interview with companies in this space," Knock said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC