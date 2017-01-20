2017 Hall of Fame: Jeff Knock, Nationwide Marketing Group
For all of the time and energy he's dedicated to the consumer electronics industry, there's no guarantee, if he were to start this whole thing over again, that Jeff Knock would end up back in the CE space. "The reality is, I had relationships with certain people who just opened up some doors to interview with companies in this space," Knock said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC