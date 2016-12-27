Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, "Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct seller of premium, innovative products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through its Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Swissgarde brands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.