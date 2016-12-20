Where did drug prices start rising? P...

Where did drug prices start rising? Posh dinners, a girls night out,a probe alleges

The high prices Americans pay for generic drugs may have been cooked up by pharmaceutical salespeople on golf courses, at a New Jersey steakhouse or over martinis at Girls Nights Out in Minnesota. Details emerging from an ongoing investigation indicate that drug company employees gathered regularly at such swanky locations and conspired to keep prices and profits high, according to interviews and a complaint filed recently in U.S. District Court by attorneys general in 20 states.

