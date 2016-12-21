Versace Accused Of Discrimination And Using Secret "Code" For Black Shoppers
According to an ex-employee of the high-end designer Versace, the company informs their salespeople if a black person is walking through the store with a "secret code." The former male employee, who worked in a Bay Area store, "in a lawsuit says a manager told him about a store code called "D410," which was used to casually let co-workers know a black person was present - as in, 'we got a D410 in menswear,'" reports say .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC