Versace Accused Of Discrimination And Using Secret "Code" For Black Shoppers

According to an ex-employee of the high-end designer Versace, the company informs their salespeople if a black person is walking through the store with a "secret code." The former male employee, who worked in a Bay Area store, "in a lawsuit says a manager told him about a store code called "D410," which was used to casually let co-workers know a black person was present - as in, 'we got a D410 in menswear,'" reports say .

