The Force is with Nissan, a hybrid La...

The Force is with Nissan, a hybrid Lamborghini, and more

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: New York Daily News

The Daily Drive-Thru closes out 2016 with smiley faces for Nissan and its "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" marketing tie-in, frowny faces for Volvo's announcement that it is adding Skype for Business to its top-of-the-line models, and one final jab at our incoming a**hole-in-chief, Donald Trump. Sincerely, thank you to all of the regular visitors to Daily News Autos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,547,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC