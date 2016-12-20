The Force is with Nissan, a hybrid Lamborghini, and more
The Daily Drive-Thru closes out 2016 with smiley faces for Nissan and its "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" marketing tie-in, frowny faces for Volvo's announcement that it is adding Skype for Business to its top-of-the-line models, and one final jab at our incoming a**hole-in-chief, Donald Trump. Sincerely, thank you to all of the regular visitors to Daily News Autos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
