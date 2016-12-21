Scheme to send drug prices skyrocketing began on a Girls Nightsa and on golf courses, lawsuit says

The high prices Americans pay for generic drugs may have been cooked up by pharmaceutical salespeople on golf courses, at a New Jersey steakhouse or over drinks at "Girls Nights Out" in Minnesota. Details emerging from an investigation show that drug company employees gathered regularly at such places locations and conspired to keep prices and profits high, according to interviews and a complaint filed in U.S. District Court by the attorneys general of 20 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.