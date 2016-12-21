Predictive Analytics: Learn to Re-inv...

Predictive Analytics: Learn to Re-invent Classic Finance Functions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: InformationWeek

For most of his 16 years at Dell, Jonathan has focused on sales and marketing transformation though tools, analytics, content, and go-to-market process. Under Jonathan's leadership, Dell.com won "Industry's best website" award in 2010 for its customer-centric information architecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InformationWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC