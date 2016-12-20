PocketLink targets the Caribbean dist...

PocketLink targets the Caribbean distribution market

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Chris Bivens, Vice-President-North American Sales for software company PocketLink, indicates that the company is targeting a market of production and warehousing companies throughout the region to improve efficiency and sales. For 2017, he said, the company will roll out a new route optimisation software which targets improved delivery routes for distributors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC