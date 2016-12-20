PCMC Appoints Sales Director

PCMC Appoints Sales Director

Tuesday Dec 20

Paper Converting Machine Company , a leading supplier of high-performance converting machinery for the global tissue, nonwovens, package-printing and envelope-manufacturing industries, has announced that Dave Kessenich has accepted the position of Folding International sales director. In his new role, Kessenich will drive the product and sales strategy for the nonwovens product line of PCMC, a division of Barry-Wehmiller, while continuing to enhance the company's overall success.

