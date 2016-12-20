Paul Bieber Named VP of Sales for Sto Corp.
Sto Corp. has announced the appointment of Paul B. Bieber as Vice President of Sales. In his role, Bieber will be responsible for Sto Corp's domestic sales team including regional managers and the company's national sales network.
