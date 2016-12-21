NABOB Announces Second Annual Media Sales Institute
The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS TELECOMMUNICATIONS EDUCATION AND MANAGEMENT FOUNDATION and PERSONAL SELLING PRINCIPLES has announced its second annual MEDIA SALES INSTITUTE at the ATLANTA UNIVERSITY CENTER, MARCH 6th through 16th. The AUC partners include CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY, MOREHOUSE and SPELMAN COLLEGES.
