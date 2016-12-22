Mark Gibbs named national sales manag...

Mark Gibbs named national sales manager of Centurion, Supreme

Thursday Dec 22

Centurion and Supreme Boats announced the appointment of industry veteran Mark Gibbs to the position of national sales manager. Gibbs will provide direction to the company's regional sales management team and focus on expanding distribution channels in the domestic market.

