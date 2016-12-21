MannKind: Afrezza Sales Still Having ...

MannKind: Afrezza Sales Still Having Trouble With Traction

Six months ago MannKind was getting ready to take over the sales of Afrezza from Sanofi and was heralding the virtues of a smaller 100% dedicated sales force, regional efforts with high volume prescribers, and developing a focus on a more narrow segment of the market. The company had indicated that it had learned a lot from the previous launch, had initiated corrective measures, and should see success.

