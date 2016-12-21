JVSMT Trainer Sean Gardner to Present: "Turn Millennial Price...

JVSMT Trainer Sean Gardner to Present...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, December 28, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Verde Sales & Management Training, Inc., today announced that their trainer, Sean Gardner, has been selected to present a workshop, " Turn Millennial Price Shoppers into Loyal Customers ," at the annual NADA Convention in New Orleans, LA, January 26-29. Commenting on his workshop, Gardner stated, "There are 80 million-plus millennials in the U.S. They're not a trend, they're your consumers of today and tomorrow.

