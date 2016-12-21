Interview: Will the IoT Revolutionize...

Interview: Will the IoT Revolutionize Motion Control?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Machine Design

Machine Design talks with Daniel Repp, business development manager for Lenze Americas, about how the Internet of Things will affect the motion-control industry. Almost all manufacturing and a wide variety of consumer products depend on motion control - reliably moving a component or assembly from here to there and maybe back again, or perhaps rotating it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Machine Design.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC