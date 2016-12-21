Intel's new sales strategy could help...

Intel's new sales strategy could help its IoT business

At a recent investor conference, Intel EVP of Sales, Manufacturing, and Operations Stacy Smith shed light on the company's new sales strategy for the IoT, The Motley Fool reports. Smith, who was recently moved into the position from her old job as Chief Financial Officer, emphasized that the company will shift its focus to crafting a sales force and strategy that's more aligned by vertical markets, supplying the hardware and software needed to fully supply those various markets.

