How a Boozy Golf Round Hiked Drug Prices

The high prices Americans pay for generic drugs may have been cooked up by pharmaceutical salespeople on golf courses, at a New Jersey steakhouse, or over martinis at a "Girls Nights Out" in Minnesota . Details emerging from an ongoing investigation show that drug company employees gathered regularly at such swanky locations and conspired to keep prices and profits high, according to interviews and a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court by attorneys general in 20 states.

