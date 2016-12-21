High-pressure door-to-door sales prom...

High-pressure door-to-door sales prompt RCMP warning in Red Deer

Tuesday Dec 20

A series of complaints about high-pressure sales tactics has RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., warning the public to take precautions when opening the door to salespeople. Residents have reported salespeople claiming to represent companies called "Go Green" and "Eco Global" requesting voided cheques and wanting to photograph residents' utility bills and even tax bills when attempting to sell attachments for water meters, said RCMP.

