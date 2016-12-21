Firm Offers Up To $19,800 In Free Sales Training Or Lead Generation...

Firm Offers Up To $19,800 In Free Sal...

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY , USA, December 22, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales Acceleration and turnaround firm TGM Partners LLC, today announced the launch of two new services. In celebration and in the spirit of the upcoming holiday season it is offering up to $24,000 in free sales training or lead generation services to the first 40 companies who qualify before the December 30, 2016 deadline.

