Dwindling hog sales force Peoria, Illinois stockyard closure
Dec 28 Industry changes and fewer hogs sold at the Illinois Peoria Stockyards have prompted the auction barn's owners to close the facility at the end of the year, ending a nearly 150-year rural tradition. The last load of hogs was sold on Dec. 23, office manager Carol Clayton said in an interview on Wednesday.
