Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs.

