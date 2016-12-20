Connoisseur Media/Long Island Names Michael Banks General Sales Manager
CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/LONG ISLAND has appointed MICHAEL BANKS General Sales Manager for the cluster, effective immediately. BANKS will join the Sales Management team that consists of General Sales Manager PAUL ANTHONY and Digital Sales Manager LISA PHILLIPS under CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/LONG ISLAND Dir./Sales DARREN DIPRIMA.
