BioDelivery: Endo Gives Belbuca Right...

BioDelivery: Endo Gives Belbuca Rights Back, Providing Optionality And Risks

Thursday Dec 22

Endo returned Belbuca rights back to BDSI earlier this month as it is shutting down its branded pain sales force. Management laid out an initial plan, which leads me to believe that there will be disruptions in Belbuca sales in the following months; financing is still an issue.

Chicago, IL

