beyerdynamic Expands Management Team
The Americas office for beyerdynamic announces three new additions to its growing sales management team. Two of the new hires have been added to the audio systems business unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC