AppDynamics Named a Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for the Fifth Consecutive Year AppDynamics, the leading application intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for the fifth year in a row. As well as being named a leader, the company was positioned furthest to the right on the "Completeness of Vision" axis for the third consecutive year.

