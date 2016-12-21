Alleged Scheme To Fix Generic Drug Prices Started At Dinners And 'Girls Nights Out'

The high prices Americans pay for generic drugs may have been cooked up by pharmaceutical salespeople on golf courses, at a New Jersey steakhouse or over martinis at a "Girls Nights Out" in Minnesota. Details emerging from an ongoing investigation show that drug company employees gathered regularly at such swanky locations and conspired to keep prices and profits high, according to interviews and a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court by Attorneys General in 20 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.