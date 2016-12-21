Agent involved in car accident was independent contractor, court rules
On his way back from an appointment, an Arizona real estate agent got into a car accident that killed him and the man he hit. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled against the wife due to the state's license laws that classify real estate agents as independent contractors.
