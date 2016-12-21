Afrezza, Medicare CGM Struggles Top Stories for 2016 in Evidence-Based Diabetes Management

There's no shortage of reader interest in Afrezza-the inhaled, meal-time insulin from MannKind-despite reports from Wall Street that the prescription count is climbing slowly. Afrezza, the inhaled, fast-acting mealtime insulin from MannKind Corporation, remains a curious topic in diabetes care: despite weekly reports from Wall Street about low prescription counts, reader interest is enormous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.