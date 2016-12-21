Acelity Offloads Lifecell To Allergan For $2.9bn
In the first week of December Acelity pulled its IPO, and now it is clear why. The private equity-owned woundcare group has sold its Lifecell unit to Allergan for $2.9bn in cash, allowing Allergan to add regenerative products to its reconstructive surgery and aesthetic lines, and setting Acelity up for further divestments or an outright trade sale.
