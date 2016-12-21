Acelity Offloads Lifecell To Allergan...

Acelity Offloads Lifecell To Allergan For $2.9bn

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Seeking Alpha

In the first week of December Acelity pulled its IPO, and now it is clear why. The private equity-owned woundcare group has sold its Lifecell unit to Allergan for $2.9bn in cash, allowing Allergan to add regenerative products to its reconstructive surgery and aesthetic lines, and setting Acelity up for further divestments or an outright trade sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC