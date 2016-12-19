ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Stock H...

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Stock Has Fallen 27% in 2016 -- Have We Hit Bottom?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Fox News

Shares of the commercial-stage biopharma focused on diseases of the central nervous systemhave traded erratically all year long , and they are currently on pace to end the year down more than 27%. That's a loss that exceeds the biotech industry in general as measured by the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF Why have shareholders had to suffer through terrible returns year to date, and is this company's future still looking bright? Let's take a closer look at the year's key developments to determine if the company's stock could be close to bottoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC