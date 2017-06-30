World leaders bid farewell to late German chancellor Kohl
More than 800 dignitaries, including Prime Minister Theresa May and former PM Sir John Major, have bid farewell to ex-German chancellor Helmut Kohl who was instrumental in uniting Europe. Kohl, who died aged 87 on June 16, was the first person to be honoured with an official memorial event by the European Union in the French city of Strasbourg.
