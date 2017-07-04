Wal-Mart Is Winning Over Amazon's Merchants
Amazon counts over 2 million different sellers on its marketplace, many of which use its Fulfillment by Amazon service to qualify their items for Prime's two-day shipping. Over 50 million items are now eligible for free shipping on the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Jul 1
|Goat nuts
|18
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC