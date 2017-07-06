Today's special value: QVC owner acquires HSN for $2.1 billion
Liberty Interactive, which owned 38% of HSNi, will acquire the remainder for $2.1 billion. HSN will be part of a QVC Group spinoff later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|17 hr
|treason watch
|6
|Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq...
|21 hr
|Hippo Critter
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Jul 1
|Goat nuts
|18
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC