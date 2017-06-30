Starskin Readies Juice Lab Launch, U.S. Retail Expansion
Sheet mask brand Starskin is big in Europe and the Middle East - and the U.S. is its next target. The Netherlands-based skin-care company, which launched in 2015 and is known for its South Korean-technology-driven sheet masks, cleansing pads and pore strips, quietly entered the U.S. market via Barneys New York early this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Sat
|Goat nuts
|18
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC