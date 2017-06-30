QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shifts online
QVC and Home Shopping Network, long known as bases for home shopping on TV, are combining further as they look at aggressive growth by Amazon and consumer buying shifting even more online. Liberty Interactive Corp., which owns QVC and already has 38 percent of HSN, will buy the rest of Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in a stock deal.
