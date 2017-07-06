QVC buying rival Home Shopping Network
Actually, the deal's $2.1 billion price tag is being done in stock, not cash, and it encompasses the 61.8% of "The addition of HSN will enhance QVC's position as the leading global video eCommerce retailer," said Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Interactive. "Every year they together produce over 55,000 hours of shoppable video content."
