Quitman High School senior twirling h...

Quitman High School senior twirling her way to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Shelby Bettis, 17, will head to New York to perform with the 2017 Macy's Great American Marching Band during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bettis is the only high school student selected from Texas to perform with the color guard, according to a news release from the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Sat Goat nuts 18
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC