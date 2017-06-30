Quitman High School senior twirling her way to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Shelby Bettis, 17, will head to New York to perform with the 2017 Macy's Great American Marching Band during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bettis is the only high school student selected from Texas to perform with the color guard, according to a news release from the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Sat
|Goat nuts
|18
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC