Ocado's international deal "first of ...

Ocado's international deal "first of many"

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

British online retailer Ocado said on Wednesday it expected the international deal it secured last month to be the first of many as it reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings. Ocado clinched the long-awaited first overseas deal with an as yet unnamed European retailer and shortly after raised about 350 million pounds from issuing bonds and changing its banking facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Jul 1 Goat nuts 18
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC