L Brands sales slump and so do retail stocks

Shares of L Brands are plunging 12 percent, and other retailers are being dragged lower, with dismal sales numbers from the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works highlighting the hazardous landscape for the entire sector so far this year. The company said Thursday that net sales in June fell 6 percent compared with last year during the same period, and same-store sales fell 9 percent, which is worse than industry analysts had expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.