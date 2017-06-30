L Brands sales slump and so do retail...

L Brands sales slump and so do retail stocks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Shares of L Brands are plunging 12 percent, and other retailers are being dragged lower, with dismal sales numbers from the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works highlighting the hazardous landscape for the entire sector so far this year. The company said Thursday that net sales in June fell 6 percent compared with last year during the same period, and same-store sales fell 9 percent, which is worse than industry analysts had expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... 15 hr treason watch 6
News Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq... 19 hr Hippo Critter 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Jul 1 Goat nuts 18
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC