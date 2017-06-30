Here's why another Whole Foods bidder is unlikely to emerge
Whole Foods Market, Inc. stock is still trading at a premium to Amazon.com, Inc.'s buyout price more than a week after the deal was announced. As of Tuesday's closing, Whole Foods was trading at $42.56, more than a 1% premium over the $42-per-share acquisition price, and at one point last week, the share price was as much as $43.84, more than a 4% premium above the buyout price.
