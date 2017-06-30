EEOC Shakeup: New Chair Nominated To Run Agency
Out with the old, in with the new: Acting Chair Victoria Lipnic was passed over by the Trump administration to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission . Fortune 500 executive Janet Dhillon has been nominated for that role.
