Buffalo-style tuna? Whole Foods 'chic...

Buffalo-style tuna? Whole Foods 'chicken salad' recalled

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

A Massachusetts poultry farm is recalling about 440 pounds of tuna salad products due to "misbranding and an undeclared allergen," the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced July 1. "Buffalo style chicken salad" in 12.5-ounce plastic containers produced June 27, 2017, are subject to the recall, the press release said. The products, with establishment number P-8827, were shipped to Whole Foods Market locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Real Reason Amazon wants to buy Whole Foods 8 hr danjab 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Thu treason watch 6
News Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraq... Thu Hippo Critter 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Jul 1 Goat nuts 18
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC