Biblio File: Chico author captures co...

Biblio File: Chico author captures complexities of 1920s Storybook homes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico writer/photographer Doug Keister has teamed with architect and syndicated columnist Arrol Gellner for a study of what they call “consummate artifice.” Their sumptuously illustrated coffee-table book examines the development and spread of “Storybook Style: America's Whimsical Homes Of The 1920s” . Blame it on Los Angeles; “… it is perhaps inevitable that the epicenter of the Storybook style-that most theatrical of design modes-lies in the capital of make-believe: Hollywood.” In the Roaring Twenties “movie people” wanted homes to match their status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 16 hr Goat nuts 18
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Mattel stung by Barbie, Fisher-Price sales drops (Feb '14) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC