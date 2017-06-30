Biblio File: Chico author captures complexities of 1920s Storybook homes

Chico writer/photographer Doug Keister has teamed with architect and syndicated columnist Arrol Gellner for a study of what they call “consummate artifice.” Their sumptuously illustrated coffee-table book examines the development and spread of “Storybook Style: America's Whimsical Homes Of The 1920s” . Blame it on Los Angeles; “… it is perhaps inevitable that the epicenter of the Storybook style-that most theatrical of design modes-lies in the capital of make-believe: Hollywood.” In the Roaring Twenties “movie people” wanted homes to match their status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.