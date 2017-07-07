Bank Behind Gap, JC Penney Store Cards Is Looking Beyond Retail

The largest issuer of private-label credit cards in the U.S. saw its shares drop to their lowest in about seven months on May 11, the day of Macy's disappointing first-quarter earnings. There's just one problem: "Macy's announced and we went down, and we don't even have Macy's," Synchrony's Chief Executive Officer Margaret Keane said in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York.

